MFA Financial, Inc. [NYSE: MFA] opened at $3.97 and closed at $3.65 a share within trading session on 03/18/20. That means that the stock dropped by -9.04% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.32.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, MFA Financial, Inc. [NYSE: MFA] had 5.3 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.48M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 48.29%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 13.83%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $1.50 during that period and MFA managed to take a rebound to $8.09 in the last 52 weeks.

MFA Financial, Inc. [NYSE:MFA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.65.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] sitting at +48.68 and its Gross Margin at +94.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.80%. These measurements indicate that MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.80%. Its Return on Equity is 11.09, and its Return on Assets is 2.90. These metrics suggest that this MFA Financial, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 14.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 16.57. MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.58 and P/E Ratio of 4.17. These metrics all suggest that MFA Financial, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] has 519.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.50 to 8.09. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 121.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.58, which indicates that it is 48.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 8.94. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. [MFA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.