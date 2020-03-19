Motorola Solutions, Inc. [MSI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $148.20 after MSI shares went down by -0.76% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. [NYSE:MSI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $149.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Motorola Solutions, Inc. [MSI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Motorola Solutions, Inc. [MSI] sitting at +20.91 and its Gross Margin at +47.42, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 36.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 31.30%. Its Return on Assets is 8.66.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 113.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Motorola Solutions, Inc. [MSI] earns $463,941 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.17 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.79. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.08 and its Current Ratio is 1.21. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. [MSI] has 194.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $28.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 136.01 to 187.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 9.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Motorola Solutions, Inc. [MSI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. [MSI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.