MSCI Inc. [NYSE: MSCI] dipped by -12.79% on the last trading session, reaching $224.65 price per share at the time. MSCI Inc. represents 86.75M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.49B with the latest information.

The MSCI Inc. traded at the price of $224.65 with 1.37 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MSCI shares recorded 655.29K.

MSCI Inc. [NYSE:MSCI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $257.60.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of MSCI Inc. [MSCI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MSCI Inc. [MSCI] sitting at +48.51 and its Gross Margin at +75.97, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.20%. These measurements indicate that MSCI Inc. [MSCI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.90%. Its Return on Assets is 14.85.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 77.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.20 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.31 and its Current Ratio is 2.31. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

MSCI Inc. [MSCI] has 86.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $19.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 189.68 to 335.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 10.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MSCI Inc. [MSCI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MSCI Inc. [MSCI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.