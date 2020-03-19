The share price of M&T Bank Corporation [NYSE: MTB] inclined by $109.76, presently trading at $107.75. The company’s shares saw 13.89% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $94.61 recorded on 03/18/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MTB fall by -3.09% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.72% compared to -3.43 of all time high it touched on 03/12/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -35.40%, while additionally dropping -37.12% during the last 12 months. M&T Bank Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $170.30. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 62.55% increase from the current trading price.

M&T Bank Corporation [NYSE:MTB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $109.76.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of M&T Bank Corporation [MTB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] sitting at +36.59, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.90%. These measurements indicate that M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.60%. Its Return on Equity is 12.31, and its Return on Assets is 1.60. These metrics suggest that this M&T Bank Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 44.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.53, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.25 and P/E Ratio of 7.83. These metrics all suggest that M&T Bank Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.11.

M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] has 141.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $15.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 94.61 to 175.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 10.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is M&T Bank Corporation [MTB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of M&T Bank Corporation [MTB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.