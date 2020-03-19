The share price of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] inclined by $1.51, presently trading at $1.79. The company’s shares saw 51.44% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $1.18 recorded on 03/18/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as NYMT fall by -56.57% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -61.78% compared to -2.3300 of all time high it touched on 03/13/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -76.22%, while additionally dropping -75.04% during the last 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.22. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.43% increase from the current trading price.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.51.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] sitting at +23.47 and its Gross Margin at +98.05, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.40%. These measurements indicate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.80%. Its Return on Equity is 10.26, and its Return on Assets is 0.91. These metrics suggest that this New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 131.21 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 28.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 30.79. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 43.06 and P/E Ratio of 2.82. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] has 478.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $722.52M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.18 to 6.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.86, which indicates that it is 39.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.26. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] a Reliable Buy?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYMT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.