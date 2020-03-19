Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] saw a change by -6.27% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $130.84. The company is holding 292.34M shares with keeping 257.54M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 4.23% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -40.49% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -40.49%, trading +9.68% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 292.34M shares valued at 2.74 million were bought and sold.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NYSE:NSC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $139.59.

Fundamental Analysis of Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] sitting at +34.46 and its Gross Margin at +34.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.10%. These measurements indicate that Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.80%. Its Return on Equity is 17.79, and its Return on Assets is 7.25. These metrics all suggest that Norfolk Southern Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 85.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 82.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.48. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.26, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.25 and P/E Ratio of 12.78. These metrics all suggest that Norfolk Southern Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 11.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.30. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.80 and its Current Ratio is 0.90. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] has 292.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 125.53 to 219.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 4.23% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.42, which indicates that it is 10.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation [NSC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.