NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NYSE: NBY] opened at $0.30 and closed at $0.30 a share within trading session on 03/18/20. That means that the stock gained by 176.96% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.84.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NYSE: NBY] had 18.22 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 257.39K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 28.19%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.47%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.23 during that period and NBY managed to take a rebound to $4.04 in the last 52 weeks.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NYSE:NBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NBY] sitting at -62.93 and its Gross Margin at +87.98, this company’s Net Margin is now -96.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -208.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -157.50%. Its Return on Equity is -173.42, and its Return on Assets is -67.34. These metrics suggest that this NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.65. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.67.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NBY] earns $178,686 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.29. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.16 and its Current Ratio is 2.24. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NBY] has 36.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.15M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.23 to 4.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 266.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.85, which indicates that it is 28.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.34. This RSI suggests that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NBY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.