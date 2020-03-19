The share price of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [NASDAQ: ORLY] inclined by $327.54, presently trading at $293.72. The company’s shares saw -1.61% loss compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $298.53 recorded on 03/18/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ORLY fall by -21.54% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -18.79% compared to -80.63 of all time high it touched on 03/12/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -25.83%, while additionally dropping -21.51% during the last 12 months. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $447.92. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 154.2% increase from the current trading price.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [NASDAQ:ORLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [ORLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [ORLY] sitting at +18.94 and its Gross Margin at +50.52, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.70%. These measurements indicate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [ORLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 38.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 35.50%. Its Return on Equity is 370.45, and its Return on Assets is 14.31. These metrics all suggest that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [ORLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,475.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,395.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [ORLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 83.41, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.95 and P/E Ratio of 16.42. These metrics all suggest that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 35.96 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.08 and its Current Ratio is 0.86. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [ORLY] has 84.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $24.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 298.53 to 454.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 10.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [ORLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. [ORLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.