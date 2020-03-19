PPG Industries, Inc. [NYSE: PPG] dipped by -11.74% on the last trading session, reaching $72.92 price per share at the time. PPG Industries, Inc. represents 254.46M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.56B with the latest information.

The PPG Industries, Inc. traded at the price of $72.92 with 3.04 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PPG shares recorded 1.91M.

PPG Industries, Inc. [NYSE:PPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $82.62.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] sitting at +11.95 and its Gross Margin at +38.99, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.60%. Its Return on Equity is 25.08, and its Return on Assets is 7.37. These metrics all suggest that PPG Industries, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.29 and P/E Ratio of 13.98. These metrics all suggest that PPG Industries, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.41 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.90. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.02 and its Current Ratio is 1.41. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] has 254.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.61 to 134.36. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -8.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 8.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 19.25. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. [PPG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.