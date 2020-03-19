The share price of Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: PSEC] inclined by $4.64, presently trading at $4.61. The company’s shares saw 15.25% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $4.00 recorded on 03/18/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PSEC jumped by +2.90% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -5.99% compared to 0.13 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -29.05%, while additionally dropping -29.91% during the last 12 months. Prospect Capital Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.39% increase from the current trading price.

Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:PSEC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.64.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] sitting at +21.29 and its Gross Margin at +72.16.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 72.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 30.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.73, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.46.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 26.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has 367.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.71B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.00 to 6.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.25% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.79. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] a Reliable Buy?

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.