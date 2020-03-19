Seattle Genetics, Inc. [SGEN] took an upward turn with a change of -4.84%, trading at the price of $95.85 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.28 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Seattle Genetics, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.19M shares for that time period. SGEN monthly volatility recorded 7.19%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.00%. PS value for SGEN stocks is 19.40 with PB recorded at 8.77.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. [NASDAQ:SGEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $100.73.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Seattle Genetics, Inc. [SGEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Seattle Genetics, Inc. [SGEN] sitting at -24.06 and its Gross Margin at +95.21, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -13.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -11.80%. Its Return on Equity is -10.07, and its Return on Assets is -8.55. These metrics suggest that this Seattle Genetics, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Seattle Genetics, Inc. [SGEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 4.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.94, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -90.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Seattle Genetics, Inc. [SGEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.47.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Seattle Genetics, Inc. [SGEN] earns $571,161 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.80 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.49. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 4.21 and its Current Ratio is 4.54. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. [SGEN] has 185.58M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $17.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.90 to 124.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 12.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Seattle Genetics, Inc. [SGEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. [SGEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.