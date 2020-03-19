Square, Inc. [NYSE: SQ] opened at $41.03 and closed at $44.73 a share within trading session on 03/18/20. That means that the stock dropped by -11.69% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $39.50.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Square, Inc. [NYSE: SQ] had 26.49 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 10.08M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 17.89%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.36%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $39.00 during that period and SQ managed to take a rebound to $87.25 in the last 52 weeks.

Square, Inc. [NYSE:SQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.73.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Square, Inc. [SQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Square, Inc. [SQ] sitting at +3.26 and its Gross Margin at +38.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.00%. Its Return on Equity is 26.48, and its Return on Assets is 9.59. These metrics all suggest that Square, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 138.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.59. Square, Inc. [SQ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 62.61 and P/E Ratio of 51.86. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.87 and its Current Ratio is 1.90. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Square, Inc. [SQ] has 507.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.04B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.00 to 87.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.81, which indicates that it is 17.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.41. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Square, Inc. [SQ] a Reliable Buy?

Square, Inc. [SQ] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.