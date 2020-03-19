Synopsys, Inc. [SNPS] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $114.23 after SNPS shares went down by -4.51% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Synopsys, Inc. [NASDAQ:SNPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $119.62.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Synopsys, Inc. [SNPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synopsys, Inc. [SNPS] sitting at +17.33 and its Gross Margin at +76.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.30%. These measurements indicate that Synopsys, Inc. [SNPS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.00%. Its Return on Equity is 14.08, and its Return on Assets is 8.48. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SNPS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synopsys, Inc. [SNPS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.37. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 49.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.47, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. [SNPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.15 and P/E Ratio of 36.45. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Synopsys, Inc. [SNPS] earns $241,743 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.54. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.91 and its Current Ratio is 0.99. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Synopsys, Inc. [SNPS] has 166.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 108.34 to 166.87. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 10.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synopsys, Inc. [SNPS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. [SNPS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.