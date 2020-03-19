T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: TROW] shares went higher by 0.28% from its previous closing of $108.11, now trading at the price of $108.41, also adding 0.3 points. Is TROW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.93 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TROW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 229.37M float and a +2.74% run over in the last seven days. TROW share price has been hovering between $139.82 and $88.30 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:TROW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $108.11.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] sitting at +45.50 and its Gross Margin at +83.47, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.00%. These measurements indicate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 33.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.10%. Its Return on Equity is 31.39, and its Return on Assets is 23.98. These metrics all suggest that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.01. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.27 and P/E Ratio of 12.46. These metrics all suggest that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] earns $762,783 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.65.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] has 271.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $29.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 88.30 to 139.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 13.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. [TROW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.