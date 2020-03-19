The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] shares went lower by -14.09% from its previous closing of $87.94, now trading at the price of $75.55, also adding -12.39 points. Is ALL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.62 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ALL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 315.71M float and a -18.56% run over in the last seven days. ALL share price has been hovering between $125.92 and $78.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $87.94.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Allstate Corporation [ALL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Allstate Corporation [ALL] sitting at +14.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.00%. Its Return on Equity is 20.49, and its Return on Assets is 4.13. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ALL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 25.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.04, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.31 and P/E Ratio of 5.37. These metrics all suggest that The Allstate Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.38. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.42.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] has 350.84M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.51B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.00 to 125.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -3.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 14.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.44. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Allstate Corporation [ALL] a Reliable Buy?

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.