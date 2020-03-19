The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation[BK] stock saw a move by -4.04% on Thursday, touching 10.03 million. Based on the recent volume, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BK shares recorded 1.03B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock could reach median target price of $49.00.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock additionally went down by -15.91% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -36.50% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BK stock is set at -45.86% by far, with shares price recording returns by -42.66% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BK shares showcased -37.95% decrease. BK saw -47.01% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.02% compared to high within the same period of time.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $29.97.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] sitting at +26.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 56.40%. These measurements indicate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.20%. Its Return on Equity is 10.77, and its Return on Assets is 1.19. These metrics suggest that this The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 104.77. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now -0.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -8.43. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 494.45 and P/E Ratio of 6.35. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.06. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.81.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has 1.03B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $29.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.19 to 54.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.16, which indicates that it is 11.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.