The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $20.24 after CAKE shares went down by -2.93% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ:CAKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.85.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] sitting at +5.72 and its Gross Margin at +12.17, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.50%. Its Return on Equity is 22.28, and its Return on Assets is 6.13. These metrics all suggest that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.01. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.91 and P/E Ratio of 7.08. These metrics all suggest that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.32 and its Current Ratio is 0.40. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has 52.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.52 to 51.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.82, which indicates that it is 25.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.55. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] a Reliable Buy?

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.