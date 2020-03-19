The share price of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. [NASDAQ: CHEF] inclined by $3.60, presently trading at $4.18. The company’s shares saw 17.75% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $3.55 recorded on 03/18/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as CHEF fall by -74.99% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -77.51% compared to -12.71 of all time high it touched on 03/13/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -90.28%, while additionally dropping -88.47% during the last 12 months. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $42.80. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 38.62% increase from the current trading price.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. [NASDAQ:CHEF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.60.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. [CHEF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. [CHEF] sitting at +3.56 and its Gross Margin at +25.53, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.90%. Its Return on Equity is 7.51, and its Return on Assets is 2.70. These metrics suggest that this The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. [CHEF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 156.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 150.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.93, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. [CHEF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.37 and P/E Ratio of 5.21. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.45 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.78. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.19 and its Current Ratio is 3.02. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. [CHEF] has 37.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $134.89M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.55 to 42.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -90.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 51.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 10.34. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. [CHEF] a Reliable Buy?

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. [CHEF] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.