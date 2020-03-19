The Sherwin-Williams Company [NYSE: SHW] shares went lower by -4.17% from its previous closing of $420.38, now trading at the price of $402.86, also adding -17.52 points. Is SHW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.71 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SHW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 82.09M float and a -22.55% run over in the last seven days. SHW share price has been hovering between $599.95 and $377.70 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Sherwin-Williams Company [NYSE:SHW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $420.38.

Fundamental Analysis of The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] sitting at +13.60 and its Gross Margin at +44.24, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.80%. Its Return on Equity is 39.25, and its Return on Assets is 7.78. These metrics all suggest that The Sherwin-Williams Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 252.89. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.66, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.88. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 228.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.27 and P/E Ratio of 24.46. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.72 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.90. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.61 and its Current Ratio is 1.02. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] has 98.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $39.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 377.70 to 599.95. At its current price, it has moved down by -32.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.18, which indicates that it is 13.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.90. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] a Reliable Buy?

The Sherwin-Williams Company [SHW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.