The share price of The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] inclined by $7.47, presently trading at $9.59. The company’s shares saw 40.54% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $6.82 recorded on 03/18/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as WEN fall by -39.50% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -45.11% compared to -6.17 of all time high it touched on 03/13/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -67.82%, while additionally dropping -54.86% during the last 12 months. The Wendy’s Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $23.75. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 14.16% increase from the current trading price.

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.47.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] sitting at +16.02 and its Gross Margin at +27.74, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.70%. Its Return on Equity is 23.51, and its Return on Assets is 2.78. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WEN financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.43. The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.03 and P/E Ratio of 16.55. These metrics all suggest that The Wendy’s Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.35. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.57 and its Current Ratio is 1.58. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has 257.30M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.82 to 24.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 21.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.84. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Wendy’s Company [WEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Wendy’s Company [WEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.