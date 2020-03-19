The share price of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] inclined by $0.15, presently trading at $0.14. The company’s shares saw 56.62% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.09 recorded on 03/18/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as TBLT fall by -14.92% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -26.04% compared to -0.0300 of all time high it touched on 03/13/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.27%, while additionally dropping -90.37% during the last 12 months. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at N/A. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.14% decrease from the current trading price.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.15.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] sitting at -34.40 and its Gross Margin at +22.86, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.48, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.18.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] earns $546,050 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.04 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.72. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.30 and its Current Ratio is 0.31. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] has 152.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.46M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 1.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. [TBLT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.