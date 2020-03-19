TransDigm Group Incorporated [NYSE: TDG] dipped by -21.97% on the last trading session, reaching $245.79 price per share at the time. TransDigm Group Incorporated represents 60.96M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.98B with the latest information.

The TransDigm Group Incorporated traded at the price of $245.79 with 3.57 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TDG shares recorded 534.00K.

TransDigm Group Incorporated [NYSE:TDG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $315.01.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG] sitting at +38.55 and its Gross Margin at +51.36.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.06, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.20%. Its Return on Assets is 5.12.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 120.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 103.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.55. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG] earns $285,422 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.75 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.37. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.36 and its Current Ratio is 3.16. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG] has 60.96M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.98B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 295.95 to 673.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -16.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 17.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 15.48. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG] a Reliable Buy?

TransDigm Group Incorporated [TDG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.