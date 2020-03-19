Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] shares went lower by -15.51% from its previous closing of $5.69, now trading at the price of $4.81, also adding -0.88 points. Is TWO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 3.91 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of TWO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 270.48M float and a -47.68% run over in the last seven days. TWO share price has been hovering between $15.85 and $2.95 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.69.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] sitting at +17.10 and its Gross Margin at +92.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.20%. These measurements indicate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.90%. Its Return on Equity is 7.02, and its Return on Assets is 0.98. These metrics suggest that this Two Harbors Investment Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 610.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 84.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 99.87 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 29.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.90. Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.71 and P/E Ratio of 5.85. These metrics all suggest that Two Harbors Investment Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has 353.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.95 to 15.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 62.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 46.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 12.95. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.