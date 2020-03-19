Veeva Systems Inc.[VEEV] stock saw a move by 5.71% on Thursday, touching 2.43 million. Based on the recent volume, Veeva Systems Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of VEEV shares recorded 161.05M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] stock additionally went down by -2.67% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -13.26% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of VEEV stock is set at 13.18% by far, with shares price recording returns by -4.84% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, VEEV shares showcased -5.51% decrease. VEEV saw -20.56% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 18.98% compared to high within the same period of time.

Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE:VEEV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $132.94.

Fundamental Analysis of Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] sitting at +25.92 and its Gross Margin at +71.97, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.10%. These measurements indicate that Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.30%. Its Return on Equity is 20.74, and its Return on Assets is 15.34. These metrics all suggest that Veeva Systems Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.41.

What about valuation? This company’s Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.00.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.56. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 2.78.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has 161.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $22.63B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.11 to 176.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 18.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 10.74% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.