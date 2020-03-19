Verisk Analytics, Inc. [NASDAQ: VRSK] dipped by -6.63% on the last trading session, reaching $135.11 price per share at the time. Verisk Analytics, Inc. represents 177.33M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.96B with the latest information.

The Verisk Analytics, Inc. traded at the price of $135.11 with 1.72 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VRSK shares recorded 909.31K.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. [NASDAQ:VRSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $144.71.

Fundamental Analysis of Verisk Analytics, Inc. [VRSK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Verisk Analytics, Inc. [VRSK] sitting at +31.88 and its Gross Margin at +50.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.30%. These measurements indicate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. [VRSK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.90, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.70%. Its Return on Equity is 20.77, and its Return on Assets is 6.95. These metrics all suggest that Verisk Analytics, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.93. Verisk Analytics, Inc. [VRSK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.78, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.73 and P/E Ratio of 50.01. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.40. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.50 and its Current Ratio is 0.50. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Verisk Analytics, Inc. [VRSK] has 177.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 128.10 to 171.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 11.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Verisk Analytics, Inc. [VRSK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. [VRSK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.