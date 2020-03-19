VMware, Inc. [NYSE: VMW] dipped by -2.95% on the last trading session, reaching $93.01 price per share at the time. VMware, Inc. represents 444.09M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.30B with the latest information.

The VMware, Inc. traded at the price of $93.01 with 1.68 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VMW shares recorded 1.41M.

VMware, Inc. [NYSE:VMW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $95.84.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VMware, Inc. [VMW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VMware, Inc. [VMW] sitting at +14.06 and its Gross Margin at +82.38, this company’s Net Margin is now 58.00%. These measurements indicate that VMware, Inc. [VMW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 33.20%. Its Return on Equity is 169.63, and its Return on Assets is 31.31. These metrics all suggest that VMware, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.86. VMware, Inc. [VMW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.26 and P/E Ratio of 6.08. These metrics all suggest that VMware, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.65.

VMware, Inc. [VMW] has 444.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $41.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 86.00 to 206.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.00, which indicates that it is 9.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.43. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is VMware, Inc. [VMW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VMware, Inc. [VMW], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.