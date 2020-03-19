Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] opened at $26.98 and closed at $28.79 a share within trading session on 03/18/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.38% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $27.24.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] had 18.14 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 9.71M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.60%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.39%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $26.34 during that period and BSX managed to take a rebound to $46.62 in the last 52 weeks.

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.79.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] sitting at +15.95 and its Gross Margin at +64.08, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.80%. These measurements indicate that Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.20%. Its Return on Equity is 41.59, and its Return on Assets is 18.23. These metrics all suggest that Boston Scientific Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.46 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.46. Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 34.74 and P/E Ratio of 8.19. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.42. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.64 and its Current Ratio is 0.97. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] has 1.53B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $41.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.34 to 46.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -41.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.93, which indicates that it is 9.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.72. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.