W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] took an upward turn with a change of 41.74%, trading at the price of $1.63 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.42 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while W&T Offshore, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 3.79M shares for that time period. WTI monthly volatility recorded 13.63%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 16.01%. PS value for WTI stocks is 0.33 with PB recorded at .

W&T Offshore, Inc. [NYSE:WTI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.15.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] sitting at +22.16 and its Gross Margin at +32.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.90%. These measurements indicate that W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 28.50%. Its Return on Assets is 7.69.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 69.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.57. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.75 and its Current Ratio is 0.75. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] has 154.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $177.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.07 to 7.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.28% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.23, which indicates that it is 16.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.45. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. [WTI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.