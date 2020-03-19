XpresSpa Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: XSPA] shares went lower by -24.22% from its previous closing of $0.17, now trading at the price of $0.13, also adding -0.04 points. Is XSPA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.92 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of XSPA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 7.37M float and a -28.68% run over in the last seven days. XSPA share price has been hovering between $5.45 and $0.14 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:XSPA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.17.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 03/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of XpresSpa Group, Inc. [XSPA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for XpresSpa Group, Inc. [XSPA] sitting at -30.13 and its Gross Margin at +2.29, this company’s Net Margin is now -42.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -40.82, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -194.90%. Its Return on Equity is -144.39, and its Return on Assets is -75.33. These metrics suggest that this XpresSpa Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, XpresSpa Group, Inc. [XSPA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 93.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.62. XpresSpa Group, Inc. [XSPA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.60.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, XpresSpa Group, Inc. [XSPA] earns $71,257 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 125.24 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.05. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.30 and its Current Ratio is 0.35. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. [XSPA] has 20.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 5.45. At its current price, it has moved down by -97.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -6.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 39.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 22.01. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is XpresSpa Group, Inc. [XSPA] a Reliable Buy?

XpresSpa Group, Inc. [XSPA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.