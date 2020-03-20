AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] dipped by -3.57% on the last trading session, reaching $68.52 price per share at the time. AbbVie Inc. represents 1.60B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 113.66B with the latest information.

The AbbVie Inc. traded at the price of $68.52 with 7.61 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ABBV shares recorded 11.07M.

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to AbbVie Inc. [ABBV], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $68.36, with the high estimate being $106.00, the low estimate being $84.00 and the median estimate amounting to $98.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.09.

Fundamental Analysis of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] sitting at 39.00% and its Gross Margin at 77.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.60. These measurements indicate that AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.04.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has 1.60B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 113.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.66 to 97.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.75, which indicates that it is 10.93% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.85. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.