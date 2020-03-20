Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [NASDAQ: AXAS] dipped by -4.44% on the last trading session, reaching $0.10 price per share at the time. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation represents 179.13M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 18.58M with the latest information.

The Abraxas Petroleum Corporation traded at the price of $0.10 with 2.78 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AXAS shares recorded 2.28M.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [NASDAQ:AXAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give AXAS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.10, with the high estimate being $1.23, the low estimate being $0.08 and the median estimate amounting to $0.15. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.75.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 03/20/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] sitting at 23.70% and its Gross Margin at 70.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.20. These measurements indicate that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 21.29. Its Return on Equity is 37.30%, and its Return on Assets is 13.90%. These metrics all suggest that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 109.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.28 and P/E Ratio of 0.29. These metrics all suggest that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] has 179.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 1.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -93.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.10, which indicates that it is 17.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.81. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.