The share price of ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] inclined by $2.11, presently trading at $2.11. The company’s shares saw 45.52% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.45 recorded on 03/19/20. ADMA fall by -3.65% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.55 compared to -0.01 of all time high it touched on 03/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -45.48%, while additionally dropping -45.90% during the last 12 months. ADMA Biologics Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $10.88. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.77% increase from the current trading price.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give ADMA an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.15, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $6.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] is sitting at 4.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.57.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/08/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -82.30%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.33. ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.06.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has 91.10M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 192.22M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.45 to 6.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.82, which indicates that it is 28.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.