Advanced Micro Devices Inc.[AMD] stock saw a move by 4.29% on Thursday, touching 50.3 million. Based on the recent volume, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AMD shares recorded 1.37B shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock additionally went up by 2.08% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -32.39% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AMD stock is set at 54.94% by far, with shares price recording returns by -6.90% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AMD shares showcased 30.90% increase. AMD saw 59.27 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 24.55 compared to high within the same period of time.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.82.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] is sitting at 4.04. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.79.

Fundamental Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] sitting at 6.80% and its Gross Margin at 42.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has 1.37B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 54.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.55 to 59.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 69.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.67, which indicates that it is 12.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.37. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.