Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] took an upward turn with a change of 119.05%, trading at the price of $0.92 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 7.77 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Aemetis Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 58.33K shares for that time period. AMTX monthly volatility recorded 13.76%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 20.58%. PS value for AMTX stocks is 0.05.

Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ:AMTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Aemetis Inc. [AMTX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. On average, stock market experts give AMTX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.92, with the high estimate being $2.25, the low estimate being $2.25 and the median estimate amounting to $2.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.42.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] sitting at -10.90% and its Gross Margin at 2.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 219.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1,677.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1,591.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.15.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] has 21.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.37 to 1.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 148.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.12, which indicates that it is 20.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aemetis Inc. [AMTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.