The share price of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [NYSE: AIM] inclined by $2.05, presently trading at $2.17. The company’s shares saw 469.55% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.38 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AIM fall by -46.75% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.80 compared to -0.76 of all time high it touched on 03/17/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 95.24%, while additionally dropping -73.38% during the last 12 months. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.83. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.66% increase from the current trading price.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [NYSE:AIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give AIM an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.17, with the high estimate being $6.50, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 03/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -105.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -108.85. Its Return on Equity is -159.40%, and its Return on Assets is -60.20%. These metrics suggest that this AIM ImmunoTech Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 114.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.80, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 65.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] has 27.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 57.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 14.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 469.55% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -1.72, which indicates that it is 40.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] a Reliable Buy?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. [AIM] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.