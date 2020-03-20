The share price of Air Lease Corporation [NYSE: AL] inclined by $14.77, presently trading at $16.79. The company’s shares saw 99.64% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 8.41 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as AL fall by -34.12% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 21.65 compared to -6.68 of all time high it touched on 03/16/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -66.24%, while additionally dropping -55.39% during the last 12 months. Air Lease Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $55.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 38.46% increase from the current trading price.

Air Lease Corporation [NYSE:AL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Air Lease Corporation [AL] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.70, with the high estimate being $61.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Air Lease Corporation [AL] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Air Lease Corporation [AL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Air Lease Corporation [AL] sitting at 58.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.50. These measurements indicate that Air Lease Corporation [AL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.00. Air Lease Corporation [AL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.86 and P/E Ratio of 3.28. These metrics all suggest that Air Lease Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Air Lease Corporation [AL] has 156.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.31B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.41 to 49.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 99.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 41.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.71. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Air Lease Corporation [AL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Air Lease Corporation [AL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.