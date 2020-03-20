Alcoa Corporation [AA] saw a change by -3.52% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $5.63. The company is holding 227.75M shares with keeping 184.93M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 8.17% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -81.08% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -73.86%, trading +10.19% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 227.75M shares valued at 3.71 million were bought and sold.

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Alcoa Corporation [AA], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alcoa Corporation [AA] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.56.

Fundamental Analysis of Alcoa Corporation [AA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alcoa Corporation [AA] sitting at -1.50% and its Gross Margin at 18.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -10.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Alcoa Corporation [AA] has 227.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.20 to 29.73. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.74, which indicates that it is 17.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 17.84. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alcoa Corporation [AA] a Reliable Buy?

Alcoa Corporation [AA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.