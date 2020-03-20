Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] took an downward turn with a change of -1.04%, trading at the price of $19.04 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.14 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Altice USA Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 6.82M shares for that time period. ATUS monthly volatility recorded 7.63%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 14.96%. PS value for ATUS stocks is 1.35 with PB recorded at 5.13.

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ATUS an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.10, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $33.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] sitting at 16.20% and its Gross Margin at 66.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 70.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.06 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.81. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.90. Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.62, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.09 and P/E Ratio of 89.55. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] has 686.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.95 to 31.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.09% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Altice USA Inc. [ATUS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.