American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Services sector company has a current value of $10.79 after AAL shares went up by 4.86% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Services stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is sitting at 3.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Fundamental Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] sitting at 6.70% and its Gross Margin at 61.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] has 515.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.01 to 35.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 28.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.38. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] a Reliable Buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.