American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] saw a change by 6.40% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.16. The company is holding 136.62M shares with keeping 110.89M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 12.66% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -80.77% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -72.43%, trading +8.02% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 136.62M shares valued at 2.33 million were bought and sold.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AXL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AXL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.11, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] is sitting at 3.71. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] sitting at -4.60% and its Gross Margin at 13.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.93. Its Return on Equity is -35.40%, and its Return on Assets is -6.70%. These metrics suggest that this American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 372.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 78.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 369.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.63. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.16.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] has 136.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 405.76M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.81 to 16.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.57, which indicates that it is 26.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.96. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] a Reliable Buy?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.