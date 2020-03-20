American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.[AEO] stock saw a move by 13.67% on Thursday, touching 2.17 million. Based on the recent volume, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of AEO shares recorded 180.44M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. [AEO] stock could reach median target price of $14.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. [AEO] stock additionally went up by +1.23% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -45.40% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of AEO stock is set at -62.21% by far, with shares price recording returns by -46.48% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, AEO shares showcased -52.69% decrease. AEO saw -63.37% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 25.35% compared to high within the same period of time.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. [NYSE:AEO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. [AEO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. [AEO] sitting at +7.28 and its Gross Margin at +31.18, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.70%. Its Return on Equity is 15.09, and its Return on Assets is 6.69. These metrics all suggest that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. [AEO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.58 and P/E Ratio of 7.94. These metrics all suggest that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.51. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.80 and its Current Ratio is 1.39. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. [AEO] has 180.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.10 to 24.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.09, which indicates that it is 13.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. [AEO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. [AEO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.