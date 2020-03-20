Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [NYSE: APLE] gained by 11.57% on the last trading session, reaching $5.40 price per share at the time. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. represents 282.78M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.53B with the latest information.

The Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. traded at the price of $5.40 with 6.11 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of APLE shares recorded 2.52M.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [NYSE:APLE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.84.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] sitting at +13.70 and its Gross Margin at +30.80, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.60%. These measurements indicate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.80%. Its Return on Equity is 5.13, and its Return on Assets is 3.48. These metrics suggest that this Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.80. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.56 and P/E Ratio of 7.03. These metrics all suggest that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.26.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] has 282.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.72 to 16.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.00% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 14.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 23.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.31. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. [APLE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.