Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR] took an upward turn with a change of -2.74%, trading at the price of $4.43 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.23 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.61M shares for that time period. ABR monthly volatility recorded 10.94%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 27.68%. PS value for ABR stocks is 1.15 with PB recorded at 0.42.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE:ABR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.56.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR] sitting at +34.72 and its Gross Margin at +96.77, this company’s Net Margin is now 22.60%. These measurements indicate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.50%. Its Return on Equity is 12.37, and its Return on Assets is 2.37. These metrics suggest that this Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 396.85. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.56. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 429.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.53 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 89.76 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR] has 134.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $613.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 15.77. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.88% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 25.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.89, which indicates that it is 27.68% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 11.14. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. [ABR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.