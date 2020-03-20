AT&T Inc. [T] took an downward turn with a change of -8.39%, trading at the price of $28.54 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 55.68 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while AT&T Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 39.98M shares for that time period. T monthly volatility recorded 4.88%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.00%. PS value for T stocks is 1.36 with PB recorded at 1.24.

AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to AT&T Inc. [T], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.15.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AT&T Inc. [T] is sitting at 3.87. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.93.

Fundamental Analysis of AT&T Inc. [T]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AT&T Inc. [T] sitting at 15.40% and its Gross Margin at 53.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

AT&T Inc. [T] has 7.90B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 246.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.05 to 39.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -5.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.56, which indicates that it is 8.00% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AT&T Inc. [T] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AT&T Inc. [T], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.