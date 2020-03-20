Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] took an upward turn with a change of 15.42%, trading at the price of $16.39 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 6.2 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares have an average trading volume of 2.77M shares for that time period. AXTA monthly volatility recorded 7.89%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 16.09%. PS value for AXTA stocks is 0.97 with PB recorded at 2.84.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] sitting at +13.48 and its Gross Margin at +32.92, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.90%. Its Return on Equity is 19.46, and its Return on Assets is 3.69. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AXTA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 283.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 279.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.54 and P/E Ratio of 15.51. These metrics all suggest that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.30 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.66. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.85 and its Current Ratio is 2.40. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has 265.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.36B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.92 to 32.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 16.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.81. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.