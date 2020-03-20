Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $20.62 after BAC shares went down by -2.74% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Bank of America Corporation [NYSE:BAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Bank of America Corporation [BAC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is sitting at 3.76. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.72.

Fundamental Analysis of Bank of America Corporation [BAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bank of America Corporation [BAC] sitting at 63.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.50. These measurements indicate that Bank of America Corporation [BAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Bank of America Corporation [BAC] has 9.64B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 204.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.00 to 35.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 11.61% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bank of America Corporation [BAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bank of America Corporation [BAC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.