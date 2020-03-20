The share price of Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ: BMRA] inclined by $16.00, presently trading at $7.24. The company’s shares saw 253.17% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.05 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BMRA jumped by 529.92% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 23.39 compared to +5.53 of all time high it touched on 03/19/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 467.38%, while additionally gaining 534.27% during the last 12 months. Biomerica Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $6.25. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.99% decrease from the current trading price.

Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ:BMRA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 11/29/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] sitting at -45.80% and its Gross Margin at 26.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -47.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] has 11.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 179.52M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.05 to 23.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 253.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 44.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.78. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] a Reliable Buy?

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.