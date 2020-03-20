The share price of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYSE: BXMT] inclined by $18.06, presently trading at $18.64. The company’s shares saw 47.12% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $12.67 recorded on 03/19/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BXMT fall by -35.14% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -38.30% compared to -10.10 of all time high it touched on 03/13/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -53.69%, while additionally dropping -46.27% during the last 12 months. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $38.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 19.86% increase from the current trading price.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [NYSE:BXMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.06.

Fundamental Analysis of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] sitting at +34.76 and its Gross Margin at +91.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 34.60%. These measurements indicate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.00, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.90%. Its Return on Equity is 8.58, and its Return on Assets is 1.97. These metrics suggest that this Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 334.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 330.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 53.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.50, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.93 and P/E Ratio of 7.92. These metrics all suggest that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.06 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.06.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] has 156.27M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.67 to 40.62. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 47.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.63, which indicates that it is 23.56% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 16.29. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. [BXMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.