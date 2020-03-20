Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: COG] stock went down by -6.18% or -1.05 points down from its previous closing price of 16.91. The stock reached $15.86 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, COG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 5.42% in the period of the last 7 days.

COG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $18.83, at one point touching $16.3268. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -42.61%. The 52-week high currently stands at 27.65 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -35.97% after the recent low of 13.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE:COG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give COG an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.89, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $19.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is sitting at 4.19. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.81.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] sitting at 46.30% and its Gross Margin at 68.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 33.00. These measurements indicate that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.51. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.22, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.02 and P/E Ratio of 9.80. These metrics all suggest that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] has 402.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.06 to 27.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.19, which indicates that it is 15.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation [COG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.