CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] saw a change by -7.08% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $9.39. The company is holding 1.22B shares with keeping 1.08B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 11.07% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -38.66% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -39.35%, trading +9.82% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.22B shares valued at 9.08 million were bought and sold.

CenturyLink Inc. [NYSE:CTL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For CenturyLink Inc. [CTL], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] is sitting at 2.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.57.

Fundamental Analysis of CenturyLink Inc. [CTL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] sitting at -12.20% and its Gross Margin at 55.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -23.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] has 1.22B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.45 to 15.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 13.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] a Reliable Buy?

CenturyLink Inc. [CTL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.